33rd Annual Gift of Life Golf Tournament set to start in Rochest - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

33rd Annual Gift of Life Golf Tournament set to start in Rochester

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Gift of Life Transplant House has been a Rochester institution for decades, known as a place of compassion for transplant patients and families.

Today, the 33rd annual Gift of Life Golf Tournament will make sure the House can continue to provide those vital services. 

The Shotgun Tee-Off starts at 12:15 p.m. at the Rochester Golf and Country Club.

At 6:30 tonight, an Awards Banquet will feature guest speaker Pat Micheletti, former Gopher Hockey great and kidney transplant recipient. The organization houses more than 4,000 patients and caregivers each year. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.