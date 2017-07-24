Rochester set to have new City Administrator

For the first time in decades, Rochester will have a new city administrator.

Rochester City Council comes together to finish last week's recessed meeting having reached a decision for city administrator.

Council interviewed the three finalists earlier this month, focusing on how they'll handle position turnovers and values they'd bring to the city.

Either Stephen Rymer, the City Manager of Morgan Hill, California, Bruce Messelt, the Chisago County Administrator, or Chad Adams, the Albert Lea City Manager will get the job.