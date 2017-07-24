Rochester set to have new City Administrator - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester set to have new City Administrator

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

For the first time in decades, Rochester will have a new city administrator.

Rochester City Council comes together to finish last week's recessed meeting having reached a decision for city administrator.

Council interviewed the three finalists earlier this month, focusing on how they'll handle position turnovers and values they'd bring to the city.

Either Stephen Rymer, the City Manager of Morgan Hill, California, Bruce Messelt, the Chisago County Administrator, or Chad Adams, the Albert Lea City Manager will get the job. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.