Honkers finish losing weekend with 7-0 loss to Rox on Sunday

The Rochester Honkers offense disappeared for two out of three games over the weekend, being shut out Friday and Sunday as they drop two of three.

On Friday, the Honkers got a great bullpen performance as three pitchers combined to throw 4.2 shutout innings, but they couldn't touch starter Andy Lalonde as he tossed 6.2 scoreless innings striking out seven batters and allowing only three hits.

Saturday, the Honkers got a superb start out of Drew Slade, as he nearly went the whole way, being taken out in eight after giving up his fourth run of the game. However the Honkers scored five runs that day, scoring two in the first thanks to Ryan Fitzpatrick's RBI single, an error that allowed Morgan McCullough to score. Then in the sixth they added one more on Konnor Zickefoose' solo home run, and the final two came in the eighth, when Ryan Fitzpatrick hit a solo home run and Jordan Hart drove in the fifth run with an RBI single. Garrett Cobb pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

On Sunday the Honkers offense vanished, as it has done multiple times this year. The Honkers were shut out and held to only three hits on the day, as St. Cloud used four unearned runs in the third off of Kenyon Yovan, then two in the sixth off of Spencer Johnson, and then Weston Hatten allow a run in seventh. Offensively, the Honkers were shut down by Robbie Palkert over his five innings, then Ryan Shreve tossed three scoreless out of the bullpen, and Anthony DiMeglio finished things off with a scoreless ninth.

The Honkers' losses dropped them to two games back in the second half North Division race.

The Honkers are back in action Monday night at 7:05 as they face the Willmar Stingers at Taunton Stadium.