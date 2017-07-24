Twins drop series to Detroit in 9-6 loss

After losing game one and taking game two of their three-game set against Detroit, the Minnesota Twins were unable to win the series losing 9-6 to the Tigers on Sunday.

Adalberto Mejia only lasted 4.1 innings as he couldn't escape the fifth inning. The biggest damage against Mejia came in the third when he gave up two runs, one earned, when Justin Upton lined a double to center to drive in two.

However, the Twins offense was able let him escape with a no decision thanks to Eduardo Escobar's two-run shot to tie the game at two in the bottom of the third.

Trevor Hildenberger (L, 1-1) came in and relieved Mejia and tossed two scoreless innings before giving up a two-run home run to Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias to make it a 4-2 game.

On the other side Detroit starter Matthew Boyd (W, 4-5) was knocked out of the game in the seventh, after Eddie Rosario led off the inning with a single. Rosario would then come around to score later in the inning, when Zack Granite reached on a force attempt and an error by Ian Kinsler.

The Tigers brought more runs to the plate in the eighth thanks to the middle infield duo of Iglesias and Ian Kinsler as their RBI singles made it a 6-3 game.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Twins brought it within one again thanks to Joe Mauer's two-run single, to make it 6-5, but the Tigers would score three more in the ninth, off of Twins closer Brandon Kintzler, to put the game out of reach.

Brian Dozier hit a solo shot in the ninth, but it wasn't nearly enough for the Twins in this one as they lost 9-6.

Boyd got the win while Hildenberger was dealt the loss and Justin Wilson earned his 12th save of the year.

The loss dropped the Twins to third place in the AL Central.

The Twins are in Los Angeles Monday night, as they face the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium at 9:10 with Bartolo Colon (2-9) facing Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-6).

Player of the Series

Eddie Rosario is the "Player of the Series" over the weekend as he went 0-2 on Friday but with two walks, then had an RBI and a double in a 2-3 performance on Saturday, then went 2-4 with two runs scored on Sunday, increasing his batting average to .290 on the season.