Byron's Good Neighbor Days celebration draws large crowds - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Byron's Good Neighbor Days celebration draws large crowds

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -

A long-running tradition returned to Byron -- filled with various runs, a parade, fireworks and more.

The annual Good Neighbor Days celebration began on Thursday and wrapped up on Sunday.

One of the highlights of the event was the parade Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of residents lined 4th Street Northwest to watch dozens of floats from local groups and businesses. Besides the spectacle, it was just a fun way to bring the community together.

"Just having fun, relaxing, maybe getting to know some of their neighbors, and celebrating the town that they live in," said Nicki Smith, president of the Byron Good Neighbor Days Committee. "It really helps people have pride in their community and appreciate the facilities that they have in their community, their schools, their parks... So I think it's helpful in a lot of regards for boosting our community morale as a whole."

Good Neighbor Days featured a 5K run, an antique car show, dances, various games and more. The celebration wrapped up with fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Sunday. 

This year's event is extra special since Byron is also celebrating its 150th anniversary.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • BCA interviews witness in Minneapolis fatal officer-involved shooting

    BCA interviews witness in Minneapolis fatal officer-involved shooting

    The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says agents have interviewed a witness in the officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman. According to the BCA, the witness was seen bicycling eastbound on West 51st Street immediately before the shooting on July 15.

    More >>

    The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says agents have interviewed a witness in the officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman. According to the BCA, the witness was seen bicycling eastbound on West 51st Street immediately before the shooting on July 15.

    More >>

  • Byron's Good Neighbor Days celebration draws large crowds

    Byron's Good Neighbor Days celebration draws large crowds

    A long-running tradition returned to Byron -- filled with various runs, a parade, fireworks and more. The annual Good Neighbor Days celebration began on Thursday and wrapped up on Sunday.

    More >>

    A long-running tradition returned to Byron -- filled with various runs, a parade, fireworks and more. The annual Good Neighbor Days celebration began on Thursday and wrapped up on Sunday.

    More >>

  • Nine people dead, 17 sustained life-threatening injuries after 'horrific human trafficking case' in San Antonio

    Nine people dead, 17 sustained life-threatening injuries after 'horrific human trafficking case' in San Antonio

    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case. Several other people have been taken to hospitals. San Antonio police say a Walmart employee was approached in a parking lot by a person from the truck who was asking for water late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Police say the employee gave the person the water and then called them and when they arrived they found the eight people ...More >>
    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case. Several other people have been taken to hospitals. San Antonio police say a Walmart employee was approached in a parking lot by a person from the truck who was asking for water late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Police say the employee gave the person the water and then called them and when they arrived they found the eight people ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.