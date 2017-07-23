Byron's Good Neighbor Days celebration draws large crowds

A long-running tradition returned to Byron -- filled with various runs, a parade, fireworks and more.

The annual Good Neighbor Days celebration began on Thursday and wrapped up on Sunday.

One of the highlights of the event was the parade Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of residents lined 4th Street Northwest to watch dozens of floats from local groups and businesses. Besides the spectacle, it was just a fun way to bring the community together.

"Just having fun, relaxing, maybe getting to know some of their neighbors, and celebrating the town that they live in," said Nicki Smith, president of the Byron Good Neighbor Days Committee. "It really helps people have pride in their community and appreciate the facilities that they have in their community, their schools, their parks... So I think it's helpful in a lot of regards for boosting our community morale as a whole."

Good Neighbor Days featured a 5K run, an antique car show, dances, various games and more. The celebration wrapped up with fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

This year's event is extra special since Byron is also celebrating its 150th anniversary.