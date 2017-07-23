BCA interviews witness in Minneapolis fatal officer-involved sho - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

BCA interviews witness in Minneapolis fatal officer-involved shooting

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says agents have interviewed a witness in the officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman.

According to the BCA, the witness was seen bicycling eastbound on West 51st Street immediately before the shooting on July 15. The person then stopped at the scene and watched as the officers provided medical assistance to Justine Ruszczyk, the BCA says in a news release.

The BCA added that the witness was cooperative and was interviewed on Friday.

The shooting remains under investigation. According to preliminary findings by the BCA, Ruszczyk called 911  just after 11:30 p.m. on July 15 to report a possible assault near her home on Washburn Avenue South.

Officers Matthew Harrity and Mohamed Noor responded. Harrity was driving while Noor was in the passenger seat. The officers drove south through the alley between Washburn and Xerxes Avenues toward West 51st Street to search for a suspect, the BCA says.

Officer Harrity told the BCA he was startled by a loud sound near his squad car as he and Noor reached West 51st Street. Immediately afterward, Ruszczyk approached the driver’s side window of the vehicle, according to the BCA. Harrity told investigators that Noor fired his weapon, hitting Ruszczyk through the open driver’s side window. She died of a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, the BCA says.

Harrity and Noor provided medical attention until other first responders arrived. But Ruszczyk died at the scene, according to the BCA.

Both officers are on standard administrative leave.

While the BCA has already talked with Harrity, Noor refused to be interviewed. The BCA says under the law, the agency cannot compel the testimony of the officer.

The BCA says although the investigation is ongoing, no further updates will be released until the agency presents the case to the county attorney. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call the BCA at 651-793-7000.
 

