Nine people dead, 17 sustained life-threatening injuries after 'horrific human trafficking case' in San Antonio

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says agents have interviewed a witness in the officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman. According to the BCA, the witness was seen bicycling eastbound on West 51st Street immediately before the shooting on July 15.More >>
A long-running tradition returned to Byron -- filled with various runs, a parade, fireworks and more. The annual Good Neighbor Days celebration began on Thursday and wrapped up on Sunday.More >>
Arizona is telling armed drivers how they should handle themselves if they get pulled over by police. The gun-friendly state recently changed its rule book for the road in a bid to avoid deadly encounters between police and people behind the wheel. Arizona is among a small number of states instructing drivers on what to expect during traffic stops. But it appears to be the first to use its driving rules to address situations in which motorists are armed.More >>
RAGBRAI riders took off as early as 4:30 Sunday morning. While the riders rose, so did the sun. Cyclists couldn't wait to officially kick off RAGBRAI 2017. What I love about it is, all the people, all the fun, and it's the only way to see Iowa by 15 miles an hour on a bicycle" says RAGBRAI rider, Dick Billings. Cyclist Dick Billings has been riding in RAGBRAI for 15 years.More >>
Rochester came together on Saturday to celebrate LGBTQ communities at PrideFest. Pride goers gathered at Soldier's Field to enjoy dance performances and play with pets that are up for adoption. Nearly 50 vendors set up at the event offering a variety of things from food to resources LGBTQ individuals can use. The Pride Block Party featured live music until 10 p.m. Saturday night. The goal of PrideFest is to unite everyone in the community by having a fun time. Pr...More >>
The Fillmore County Fair has been going on all week. But the rain forced organizers to change plans Outdoor activities were put on hold until the rain let up--- and folks huddled inside to continue the fun. sad news for those excited for the mutton busting it was canceled due to the rain.More >>
Two very creative kids came up with a clever idea to raise money to help a young boy with cancer see Sequoias. Hunter Gifford suffers from bone cancer. His mom, Lisa Gifford, said he wants to be a tree planter and go see the Sequoia trees in California. So, Zach Moos and Julia Ogren decided to help.More >>
The city of Byron is 150 years old, and in honor of its birthday, a time capsule was buried on Saturday. It had everything that represented Byron in 2017.More >>
It's a back-and-forth that's been going on for nearly two years. Fourteen Amish families from Fillmore County have been ordered to install septic systems in their homes, and stop getting rid of water and sewage on ground surfaces.The families haven't complied, saying it is against their religion.More >>
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect believed to have sexually assaulted a woman on a bike trail.More >>
A long-running tradition returned to Byron -- filled with various runs, a parade, fireworks and more. The annual Good Neighbor Days celebration began on Thursday and wrapped up on Sunday.More >>
