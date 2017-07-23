Arizona tells armed drivers how to avoid deadly police stops - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Arizona tells armed drivers how to avoid deadly police stops

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
(AP) -

Arizona is telling armed drivers how they should handle themselves if they get pulled over by police.

The gun-friendly state recently changed its rule book for the road in a bid to avoid deadly encounters between police and people behind the wheel.

Arizona is among a small number of states instructing drivers on what to expect during traffic stops. But it appears to be the first to use its driving rules to address situations in which motorists are armed.

The changes in the state that allows people to carry weapons without permits were sought by a lawmaker who wants to avoid confrontations such as one that killed Philando Castile.

The Minnesota man, who had a gun permit, was fatally shot during a 2016 traffic stop after telling an officer he was armed.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • BCA interviews witness in Minneapolis fatal officer-involved shooting

    BCA interviews witness in Minneapolis fatal officer-involved shooting

    The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says agents have interviewed a witness in the officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman. According to the BCA, the witness was seen bicycling eastbound on West 51st Street immediately before the shooting on July 15.

    More >>

    The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says agents have interviewed a witness in the officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman. According to the BCA, the witness was seen bicycling eastbound on West 51st Street immediately before the shooting on July 15.

    More >>

  • Byron's Good Neighbor Days celebration draws large crowds

    Byron's Good Neighbor Days celebration draws large crowds

    A long-running tradition returned to Byron -- filled with various runs, a parade, fireworks and more. The annual Good Neighbor Days celebration began on Thursday and wrapped up on Sunday.

    More >>

    A long-running tradition returned to Byron -- filled with various runs, a parade, fireworks and more. The annual Good Neighbor Days celebration began on Thursday and wrapped up on Sunday.

    More >>

  • Nine people dead, 17 sustained life-threatening injuries after 'horrific human trafficking case' in San Antonio

    Nine people dead, 17 sustained life-threatening injuries after 'horrific human trafficking case' in San Antonio

    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case. Several other people have been taken to hospitals. San Antonio police say a Walmart employee was approached in a parking lot by a person from the truck who was asking for water late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Police say the employee gave the person the water and then called them and when they arrived they found the eight people ...More >>
    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case. Several other people have been taken to hospitals. San Antonio police say a Walmart employee was approached in a parking lot by a person from the truck who was asking for water late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Police say the employee gave the person the water and then called them and when they arrived they found the eight people ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.