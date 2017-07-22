Castile's mother files for entirety of $3 million settlement

Valerie Castile during a press conference in the Governor's Reception Room at the state capitol earlier this month

The mother of slain motorist Philando Castile has filed a petition to receive nearly all of a $3 million settlement in his death.

Valerie Castile's petition proposes she get $2 million, with the remaining $995,000 going to attorneys. A Hennepin County judge will review the petition August 2.

The Star Tribune reports Castile sought to reach relatives who might want part of the settlement, but only Philando Castile's father replied. The petition says Phelix H. Frazier Sr., serving life in a federal prison in Illinois, made no claim.

Castile was shot in July 2016 during a traffic stop seconds after he informed Officer Jeronimo Yanez he had a gun. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter after testifying that Castile ignored commands not to reach for the gun.