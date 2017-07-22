Rochester celebrates LGBTQ communities at PrideFest

Rochester came together on Saturday to celebrate LGBTQ communities at PrideFest.

Pride goers gathered at Soldier's Field to enjoy dance performances and play with pets that are up for adoption. Nearly 50 vendors set up at the event offering a variety of things from food to resources LGBTQ individuals can use. The Pride Block Party featured live music until 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The goal of PrideFest is to unite everyone in the community by having a fun time.

PrideFest will go on in Soldier's Field until 5 p.m. on Sunday.