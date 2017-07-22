Byron buries time capsule in honor of the city's 150th birthday - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Byron buries time capsule in honor of the city's 150th birthday

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -

The city of Byron is 150 years old, and in honor of its birthday, a time capsule was buried on Saturday.

It had everything that represented Byron in 2017.

Some of the capsule's contents were the Byron school's mission statement, a miniature statue that was a model of the sculpture outside the high school, a 2017 mint-condition uncirculated coin set and a Fire Department badge.

It will be unearthed in 2067, which is 50 years from now.

