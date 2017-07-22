Two children host hand-made carnival for neighbor suffering from cancer

Rochester came together on Saturday to celebrate LGBTQ communities at PrideFest. Pride goers gathered at Soldier's Field to enjoy dance performances and play with pets that are up for adoption. Nearly 50 vendors set up at the event offering a variety of things from food to resources LGBTQ individuals can use. The Pride Block Party featured live music until 10 p.m. Saturday night. The goal of PrideFest is to unite everyone in the community by having a fun time. Pr...More >>
The Fillmore County Fair has been going on all week. But the rain forced organizers to change plans Outdoor activities were put on hold until the rain let up--- and folks huddled inside to continue the fun. sad news for those excited for the mutton busting it was canceled due to the rain.More >>
Two very creative kids came up with a clever idea to raise money to help a young boy with cancer see Sequoias. Hunter Gifford suffers from bone cancer. His mom, Lisa Gifford, said he wants to be a tree planter and go see the Sequoia trees in California. So, Zach Moos and Julia Ogren decided to help.More >>
The city of Byron is 150 years old, and in honor of its birthday, a time capsule was buried on Saturday. It had everything that represented Byron in 2017.More >>
KTTC continues its "On the Road" series, traveling to Byron, a community that is celebrating 150 years in 2017.More >>
It's a back-and-forth that's been going on for nearly two years. Fourteen Amish families from Fillmore County have been ordered to install septic systems in their homes, and stop getting rid of water and sewage on ground surfaces.The families haven't complied, saying it is against their religion.More >>
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect believed to have sexually assaulted a woman on a bike trail.More >>
A man wanted for assault charges in Olmsted County is arrested in Fillmore County after reports of a violent attack.More >>
The fun at this week's Thursday's on First and Third was interrupted by a possible knife assault. Rochester Police said two officers were standing on the 300 block of 1st Ave., near where the assault happened.More >>
A knife assault turns into an attempted attack with a car in SE Rochester. RPD was called to an apartment complex on the 100 Block of 16th Street Southeast just after 4 p.m. Thursday.More >>
