Two children host a hand-made carnival for their neighbor who suffers from cancer

Two very creative kids came up with a clever idea to raise money to help a young boy with cancer see Sequoias.

Hunter Gifford suffers from bone cancer. His mom, Lisa Gifford, said he wants to be a tree planter and go see the Sequoia trees in California.

So, Zach Moos and Julia Ogren decided to help.

They go to church with Hunter and heard about the possible trip.

Zach and Julia made a carnival benefit for him on Saturday -- all made from wood and cardboard, and they made it all by themselves.

"We built these games out of cardboard and wood, and we just opened this and then we're donating all the money to Hunter," said Julia

They started this special project in December, and spent one hour everyday before school doing it.

KTTC has been following Hunter's story shortly after his diagnosis in November 2016. Hunter's mom says his final radiation treatment is this coming Tuesday, July 25th.