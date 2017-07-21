Fillmore County Fair goes on despite the rain

The Fillmore County Fair has been going on all week. But the rain forced organizers to change plans

Outdoor activities were put on hold until the rain let up and folks huddled inside to continue the fun.

sad news for those excited for the mutton busting it was canceled due to the rain.

But most everything else went on as planned including the rodeo and live music.

The animal shows were the main attractions for most of the day, however.

Beef and rabbits were early in the day and the meat goat showing was in the afternoon.

They were trying their best to make sure all the animals looked as appealing as possible for future breeding or meat.

For some of these folks it's all prep for the future fairs.

"It's actually kind of fun because this actually isn't our fair, we're just practicing and it really helps a lot especially when the fair is huge," Katie Trenda, who had just showed off her meat goat, said. "Just to get her ready so we know if she needs to be more fed or she needs more muscle or anything she needs.

Organizers say they planned their hardest to make the fair the best they can, but they can't be prepared for the weather.

So they're remaining positive and going through with as much as they can.

