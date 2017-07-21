Protesters call for Minneapolis Mayor to step down at press conference

It's Friday night, which means Sports Extra with Pat Lund and Chris Barriere! Catch all of the local sports action live online.More >>
Multiple protesters appeared at the press conference, calling for Hodge's resignation.More >>
Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau has resigned.More >>
KTTC continues its "On the Road" series, traveling to Byron, a community that is celebrating 150 years in 2017.More >>
Click here for Watches and Warnings. Stay tuned to KTTC NewsCenter for the latest weather updates.More >>
All this week, a Winona man has been doing combat drills, representing Minnesota at this year's Army National Guard "Best Warrior Competition" at Camp Ripley.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier, who passed away after falling into a coma into a North Korean prison.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four counties in the northeast corner of Iowa that suffered storm damages.More >>
It's been months since Gregory Stavrou stepped down from his role as Executive Director of the Rochester Civic Theater. Now, Minnesota Public Radio has released a story regarding alleged sexual harassment during his tenure.More >>
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect believed to have sexually assaulted a woman on a bike trail.More >>
It's a back-and-forth that's been going on for nearly two years. Fourteen Amish families from Fillmore County have been ordered to install septic systems in their homes, and stop getting rid of water and sewage on ground surfaces.The families haven't complied, saying it is against their religion.More >>
No one was seriously injured after a two car accident in southeast Rochester, Thursday evening. The accident happened around 6 o'clock at the intersection of 4th Street Southeast and 11th Avenue Southeast, near Saint Francis of Assisi Church. Three people were involved, but all were able to walk around after the crash and did not need serious medical attention. The convertible was flipped over, but the driver was able to leave the vehicle without extrication. Officers on scene sai...More >>
The fun at this week's Thursday's on First and Third was interrupted by a possible knife assault. Rochester Police said two officers were standing on the 300 block of 1st Ave., near where the assault happened.More >>
Rochester Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged assault in northwest Rochester.More >>
A man wanted for assault charges in Olmsted County is arrested in Fillmore County after reports of a violent attack.More >>
A knife assault turns into an attempted attack with a car in SE Rochester. RPD was called to an apartment complex on the 100 Block of 16th Street Southeast just after 4 p.m. Thursday.More >>
