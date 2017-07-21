Protesters call for Minneapolis Mayor to step down at press conference

Mayor Betsy Hodge held a press conference Friday night to announce her nomination of Assistant Chief Medaria "Rondo" Arradondo to be Minneapolis Police Chief, following the resignation of Chief Janee Harteau.

Multiple protesters appeared at the press conference, calling for Hodge's resignation.

"Your leadership has been very ineffective," one protester shouted.

Hodge said she would be willing to meet with people about their concerns, relating to the police department, but she eventually left the podium, as protesters continued to speak out.

Earlier Friday, Harteau announced her resignation.

Hodge released a statement Friday, saying in part, "As far as we have come, I've lost confidence in the Chief's ability to lead us further."

This follows the recent officer-involved shooting of an Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

That officer, Mohamed Noor, and his partner didn't have their body cameras turned on, which has sparked wide criticism of the department.