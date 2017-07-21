Wisconsin road collapses after high waters took over downtown Arcadia on Thursday

One day after hundreds were forced to evacuate their homes, people in Arcadia, Wisconsin cleanup up after the heavy flood waters.

It was a far cry from what the city looked like on Thursday, when high waters filled the downtown area as well as homes on higher ground.

Fritz Conrad, a volunteer firefighter, spent his Friday cleaning up his childhood home where his mother still lives.

He said ten inches of water came into the home, destroying the floor, walls, and furniture. He removed 14 truckloads of the damaged goods Thursday afternoon. One day later, he removed the soiled flooring on the home's first floor.

Linoleum and carpet strips wait to be removed from the home in a single trash can that sits in the kitchen.

Even though his mother's furniture and home were ruined by the water, she fortunately made it out safely. "I came over, picked her up, and took her to my house."

But Conrad's mother is just one of about 50 homes in Arcadia impacted by the Wednesday night's rising water.

One home on Oak Street, just around the corner from Conrad's, had the worst damage in the city. The driveway cracked and fell away, making it impossible for a car to leave the detached garage without falling into the muddy water below.

The homeowner declined to be interviewed on camera, but told us insurance does not cover the damage. The total repair cost is still being estimated.

The roadway in front of the home with the damaged driveway mostly held up, but part of it fell away into a neighboring yard. Caution signs were posted for drivers seeking to cross.



"We really know how to handle these situations," said Arcadia Mayor Rob Reichwein. He praised the fire department that helped pump out the flood water once it receded. Arcadia Fire went home to home pumping out basements near Main Street.

"We have over 5,000 employees that work in Arcadia everyday, and for something like this to happen it shuts it down. There's a lot of people that depend on Arcadia, a lot live paycheck to paycheck, and we can't afford to have people out of work."

The city currently has a couple projects in the works with the state of Wisconsin. They're seeking $15 million from the legislature to raise the city's levees out of a total $25 million project.

Mayor Reichwein said they want the state to pick up the city's portion since they've already funded other river projects in town.

But until that happens they'll pick up the pieces and move forward.

"Silver lining is no one was hurt. Everything's replaceable. We got power on and people back to work and that's the silver lining."

