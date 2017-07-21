Minnesota man faces multiple charges after he threatened to kill a woman with a rifle, police say

A man wanted for assault charges in Olmsted County is arrested in Fillmore County after reports of a violent attack.

Olmsted County deputies responded to Striker's Lounge in Stewartville, Thursday afternoon, to find a 48-year-old woman badly beaten, with bruises to her neck, shoulders, lips, and left eye. The victim told authorities she had been beaten up by 44-year-old Terry Cowden, who accused her of infidelity that morning.

Cowden allegedly took a .22-caliber rifle and threatened to kill her. They then got in a car and took a trip to La Crosse, WI and back. During the trip, Cowden allegedly continued the assaults.

Fillmore County deputies found Cowden in Wkyoff.

He was arrested and transported to Olmsted County facilities, where he faces 2nd degree assault and terroristic threats charges, among other charges.