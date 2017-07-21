Rochester man arrested for possible knife and car attack

A knife assault turns into an attempted attack with a car in SE Rochester.

RPD was called to an apartment complex on the 100 Block of 16th Street Southeast just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to two victims, a man they both knew approached them with a butcher knife outside, intending to attack a 55-year-old man with the knife. The other victim used a plastic cooler to block the attack and convinced the suspect to back off.

As he was leaving the area in his car, he drove toward the two victims. The two dove behind a picnic table to avoid being hit.

46-year-old Roland Outlaw left the scene before police arrived, but they located him at a restaurant near Apache Mall. Police did not find a knife.

Outlaw faces at least one count of second degree felony assault.