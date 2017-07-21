1 person in custody after police say he threatened a man with a - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

1 person in custody after police say he threatened a man with a knife

Posted:
Gregory Wilson Gregory Wilson
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The fun at this week's Thursday's on First and Third was interrupted by a possible knife assault.

Rochester Police said two officers were standing on the 300 block of 1st Ave., near where the assault happened. A witness reported seeing a man pull out a knife and threaten another man.

After an investigation, officers arrested 27-year-old Gregory Wilson, of Rochester. He was taken into custody, but tried to hurt the officer's hand while being arrested. Wilson allegedly asked the victim to "come here" or he would kill him with the knife.

Wilson faces several charges including, a second degree felony assault charge.

RPD said the attack was random.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.