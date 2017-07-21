1 person in custody after police say he threatened a man with a knife

The fun at this week's Thursday's on First and Third was interrupted by a possible knife assault.

Rochester Police said two officers were standing on the 300 block of 1st Ave., near where the assault happened. A witness reported seeing a man pull out a knife and threaten another man.

After an investigation, officers arrested 27-year-old Gregory Wilson, of Rochester. He was taken into custody, but tried to hurt the officer's hand while being arrested. Wilson allegedly asked the victim to "come here" or he would kill him with the knife.

Wilson faces several charges including, a second degree felony assault charge.

RPD said the attack was random.