RPD searching for suspect in alleged assault in NW Rochester

Click here for Watches and Warnings. Stay tuned to KTTC NewsCenter for the latest weather updates.More >>
Rochester Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged assault in northwest Rochester.More >>
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect believed to have sexually assaulted a woman on a bike trail.More >>
One person is in custody in connection with the Austin shooting that left one man injured.More >>
Two years after Cecil the Lion was killed by a Minnesota dentist in a national park in Zimbabwe, his son Xanda was killed in a trophy hunt, according to a source familiar with the hunt.More >>
All this week, a Winona man has been doing combat drills, representing Minnesota at this year's Army National Guard "Best Warrior Competition" at Camp Ripley.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier, who passed away after falling into a coma into a North Korean prison.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four counties in the northeast corner of Iowa that suffered storm damages.More >>
It's been months since Gregory Stavrou stepped down from his role as Executive Director of the Rochester Civic Theater. Now, Minnesota Public Radio has released a story regarding alleged sexual harassment during his tenure.More >>
It's a back-and-forth that's been going on for nearly two years. Fourteen Amish families from Fillmore County have been ordered to install septic systems in their homes, and stop getting rid of water and sewage on ground surfaces.The families haven't complied, saying it is against their religion.More >>
It's been months since Gregory Stavrou stepped down from his role as Executive Director of the Rochester Civic Theater. Now, Minnesota Public Radio has released a story regarding alleged sexual harassment during his tenure.More >>
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect believed to have sexually assaulted a woman on a bike trail.More >>
Mother Nature's power is unlike any other. Heavy winds and rain swept through southeastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and northern Iowa Wednesday night. The Anderson family from Stockton, which is west of Winona, was one family impacted by the strong winds. "We were out at the campground, my wife and I, and my son was home. We saw on the news about high winds, so I told my son to stay out of his room," said homeowner Andy Anderson. His son called him 30 minu...More >>
Click here for Watches and Warnings. Stay tuned to KTTC NewsCenter for the latest weather updates.More >>
"Based on the publicly released information from by the BCA, this should not have happened."More >>
A jury convicted a Lake Mills man Thursday in the killing of two people and the attempted killing of another in Mason City.More >>
