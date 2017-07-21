RPD searching for suspect in alleged assault in NW Rochester

Rochester Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged assault in northwest Rochester.

RPD said a 16-year-old girl was walking in the 600 block of 14th St. NW around 1:40 Thursday morning, when a man came out of nowhere and began trying to pull her shirt off. The victim was able to kick the man and run away. The victim said the suspect didn't try to follow her.

The victim told officers she was just leaving her mother's house to stay with her grandmother, due to an argument with her mom.

RPD said they weren't contacted until 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his 30's and wearing a winter-style hat.