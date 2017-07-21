Deputies searching for suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect believed to have sexually assaulted a woman on a bike trail.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators were called to St. Marys Hospital on Wednesday, July 19, for a sexual assault complaint. When investigators arrived, they met a 46-year-old female who told them, she was walking on the Douglas Trail near 65th St. NW near Rochester around 7:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 17, when she was grabbed from behind. The suspect shoved the woman's face into the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as African-American male, had a strong body odor and smelled of alcohol and did not have a foreign sounding voice.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public for information regarding this assault, namely if anyone saw any activity that could be connected with this assault.

The Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at the following:

Detective Chad Winters: 507-328-6757

Or Crimestoppers of Rochester/Olmsted County: 1-800-222.TIPS (8477) or Text a Tip CRIMES (274637)