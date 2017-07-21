1 arrested in connection to Austin shooting - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

1 arrested in connection to Austin shooting

By Jason Pope, Social Media Content Manager
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

One person is in custody in connection with the Austin shooting that left one man injured.

Austin Police said, they arrested 20-year-old Ramiro Alejandro Pena. He is currently being held in Mower County Jail.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of 2nd Ave. SW on July 8. According to Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger, officers were called to a house just before 1 a.m. The report said multiple shots had been fired from a shotgun and a 9mm handgun.

Krueger said 23-year-old Jesus Ybarra was shot in the left leg.

Officers did carry out two search warrants at other properties.

At one of those residences, 296.5 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $20,000 was recovered. Ybarra claimed ownership of the drugs. 

A loaded shotgun was found at the second residence. Its ammunition matched the crime scene.

Krueger said Nicholas Ammesmaki, 22, was at one of the residences, and was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

As of right now, Pena is facing possession of a firearm charge.

