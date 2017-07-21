Cecil the Lion's son, Xanda, killed in trophy hunt

Two years after Cecil the Lion was killed by a Minnesota dentist in a national park in Zimbabwe, his son Xanda was killed in a trophy hunt, according to a source familiar with the hunt.

The kill happened during a big game trophy hunt in western Zimbabwe in the Ngamo Forestry area outside of Hwange National Park. The hunt was led by a professional hunter and the client was a native of Spain. The source said the hunt was done legally and properly registered.

The six-year-old, Xanda, had been tracked by G.P.S. since 2015.

Like his father, Xanda was killed after he and his pride wandered outside of his sanctuary.

It has been two years since Eden Prairie dentist Walter Palmer paid $50,000 to track for his hunt that lead to the death of Cecil the Lion and international protest.