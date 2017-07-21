Flash Flood Warning issued in parts of southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa

A flash flood warning is issued in the following counties: Howard County, IA and Mower County.

Howard County's warning will expire at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Mower County's warning expires 11:30 a.m. Friday.

A flash flood watch is being issued in the following Minnesota counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona.

The following Iowa counties are also in a flash flood watch: Allamakee and Winneshiek.

The watch remains in effect until Saturday morning.

With the latest storm passing through, the National Weather Service is predicting some areas could see heavy rainfall of one to three inches. The impact could include flash flooding, additional road washouts, rock and mud slides, and river flooding.

What is the difference between a watch and a warning? Here are classifications according to the National Weather Service:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Severe thunderstorms are possible. Be ready to act if a warning is issued.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Severe weather has been reported. Warnings indicate imminent danger. Take shelter.

Tornado Watch: Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is near your area.

Tornado Warning: A tornado has been sighted or likely to occur. There is imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter.

