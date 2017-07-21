Winona native wins medal for "Best Warrior"

All this week, a Winona man has been doing combat drills, representing Minnesota at this year's Army National Guard "Best Warrior Competition" at Camp Ripley.

The competition features events that challenged the soldiers mentally and physically, as well as demonstrated the soldiers' proficiency with weapons, physical strength and endurance.

Staff Sgt. Daniel Sebo is a medic with the Minnesota National Guard's Second Battalion, 175th Regiment Regional Training Institute.

"The purpose of the entire exercise is not necessarily to train and be prepared for combat, but to develop our skills, and show that we can push ourselves and accelerate ourselves forward for a lot of different factions, not just combat," said Camp Ridley Public Affairs officer, Staff Sgt. Anthony Housey.

Out of 350,000 Army National Guard soldiers, two have won the "Best Warrior" medal out of 14 finalists.

One of them is our Winona native Staff Sgt. Daniel Sebo. The other winner is a soldier from the Nevada National Guard. Congrats to both men.