Twins finalizing deal for Atlanta starter Jaime Garcia

Reports came flooding in Thursday on the Twins finalizing a deal to bring left-handed starting pitcher Jaime Garcia from the Atlanta Braves to Minnesota for a minor league player.

With the season-ending injury of Phil Hughes, the recent injury of Hector Santiago, the inconsistency of Kyle Gibson, and the potential retirement of Bartolo Colon, the addition of Garcia could provide the Twins with a fourth or fifth starter to stabilize the final spot in the rotation.

What would Garcia provide?

Garcia as a pitcher has always been an enigma. The left-hander has so much movement on his pitches he's been dominant at times back to his early days in St. Louis, but injuries and inconsistency have kept him short of his potential. In his sparkling rookie season in 2010 at age 23, Garcia posted a 2.70 ERA in 28 starts.

For his career, he has an Earned Run Average of 3.65 but since shoulder injuries caused him to miss nearly three seasons combined between 2012-2015, Garcia's ERA has been well north of 4.00, coming in at 4.67 his final (and finally healthy) year in St. Louis, and a 4.33 ERA so far this season in Atlanta.

However, through his first 12 starts, Garcia had an ERA of 3.16 until a string of four straight starts giving up 5+ runs, that jacked his ERA up to 4.55.

In his last start, Garcia pitched a fantastic game throwing seven innings of one-run baseball, allowing only four hits while walking three and striking out seven.

So with that 4.33 ERA Garcia would slot in as the fourth best pitcher on the Twins staff, in between Adalberto Mejia and Hector Santiago.

On his best day, Garcia will be a fantastic short-term addition for this Twins team, but, as evidenced by his putrid four game stretch, Garcia can be horrendous.

This also is a type of move that fits in with the Twins roster. The Twins are in a spot where they don't want to make a deal that hurts their farm system moving forward as they look to compete long-term, but with being only a half game from an AL Central division crown, making a move like this could give them the opportunity to capitalize on an unexpectedly good season, without harming their future.