Lourdes hires Norris, Kolb for key coaching roles

Rochester Lourdes High School announced Thursday afternoon that David Norris is the new Head Boy's Basketball Coach for the Eagles replacing Jimmy Daly who went over to Rochester John Marshall.
Norris most recently was an Assistant Varsity and Head Junior Varsity Boy's Basketball Coach at Century High School.
David Kolb was named Head Volleyball Coach at Lourdes.
