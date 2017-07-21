Honkers comeback comes up short in 4-3 loss

The Rochester Honkers got a league-leading 17th home run from Zach Zubia but they couldn't make the comeback in a 4-3 loss to the Bismarck Larks.

Chia-Ching Ho was on the mound for the Honkers and he gave up two quick home runs in the first, first to Connor Perry to start the game, then two outs later Ryan Anderson hit a solo shot to make it 2-0.

In the bottom half of the inning, Zubia socked his league-leading 17th home run to make it a 2-1 game.

The score stayed that way until the sixth, as Ho and Nick Boyles traded zeroes. In the top of the sixth, the Larks tacked on one more when Connor Perry scored on Newt Johnson's sacrifice fly to left to make it 3-1.

In the bottom of the inning, the Honkers had a sac fly of their own off of the bat of Konnor Zickefoose to make it a one-run ball game once again at 3-2.

In the seventh, Ho recorded two outs before Luke Waldek hit a solo shot, the third home run given up by the Honkers, that would make it a 4-2 game.

The Honkers matched Bismarck once again with a RBI groundout from Ethan Ibarra, but they couldn't get any more as they lost 4-3.

Ho (L,1-2) was dealt the loss, while Boyles (W, 2-2) was given the win and Jamie Kaye (S, 2) was awarded the save.

The Honkers and Larks play again at Mayo Field on Friday at 7:05 p.m. in Rochester.