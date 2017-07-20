MPR publishes story alleging former RCT executive sexually harassed workers

It's been months since Gregory Stavrou stepped down from his role as Executive Director of the Rochester Civic Theater.

Now, Minnesota Public Radio has released a story regarding alleged sexual harassment during his tenure.

MPR says the story was researched for months and MPR says they have spoken with many different women who claim Gregory Stavrou treated them inappropriately.

According to the MPR report, many of the women say he either touched them, or kissed them while they either worked or volunteered with the theater.

Current Civic Theater Board President Heather Holmes told MPR they review and investigate all allegations.

But a former board member said in the article that they wish the board had done more to address his behavior.

We have reached out to current board members and have not yet heard back.

In his time as the theater's executive director, Stavrou reportedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing to the board in at least one instance.

We've also reached out to Stavrou for comment but have not heard back from him.

Tommy Rinkoski with the group Friends of the Rochester Civic Theater says he hasn't experienced any of the alleged misconduct first-hand.

But he says he trusts all those who have spoken out.

"Gregory's leadership made the theater a difficult place to an employee and occasionally a difficult place to be a volunteer," Rinkoski said. "It would certainly feel really good for our group to have a statement or a change, or something, with the allegations that were presented."

Why the silence until now?

According to the MPR report, in at least two instances the silence was due to the victims not wanting to risk their positions in the theater.

