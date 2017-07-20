No one injured after rollover in Rochester

It's been months since Gregory Stavrou stepped down from his role as Executive Director of the Rochester Civic Theater. Now, Minnesota Public Radio has released a story regarding alleged sexual harassment during his tenure.More >>
A jury convicted a Lake Mills man Thursday in the killing of two people and the attempted killing of another in Mason City.More >>
"Based on the publicly released information from by the BCA, this should not have happened."More >>
It's a back-and-forth that's been going on for nearly two years. Fourteen Amish families from Fillmore County have been ordered to install septic systems in their homes, and stop getting rid of water and sewage on ground surfaces.The families haven't complied, saying it is against their religion.More >>
Mother Nature's power is unlike any other. Heavy winds and rain swept through southeastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and northern Iowa Wednesday night. The Anderson family from Stockton, which is west of Winona, was one family impacted by the strong winds. "We were out at the campground, my wife and I, and my son was home. We saw on the news about high winds, so I told my son to stay out of his room," said homeowner Andy Anderson. His son called him 30 minu...More >>
Nine years after being sentenced to prison, former NFL star, O.J. Simpson is granted parole.More >>
Arizona Sen. John McCain says he's grateful for the outpouring of support after his brain cancer diagnosis.More >>
President Donald Trump said senators shouldn't leave town for August recess unless they act on legislation to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.More >>
A Minnesota judge has ruled Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of the Legislature's operating funding is unconstitutional. Wednesday's order from Ramsey County Court Judge John Guthmann would permanently restore the legislative branch's budget.More >>
A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, and heavy winds.More >>
A ferocious line of thunderstorms roared through southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa late Wednesday afternoon, leaving damage from Claremont to St. Charles. Trees and power lines were taken down by winds measured at 60 mph at Charles City, 65 mph at Rudd and 70 mph at Alta Vista, Iowa. North of the state line, the wind was clocked at 50 mph at Preston, where rotation was seen in the clouds but no tornado ever touched down.More >>
Two turkey barns in Dodge County suffered extensive damage during severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Strong winds ripped off portions of the roofs on the barns, located on County Road 1 northwest of Claremont. A large amount of insulation and steel were scattered across the ground.More >>
A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape still hasn't spoken with investigators and doesn't have to.More >>
Wednesday's round of storms caused some heavy damage in St. Charles. The high school baseball field had strong winds that ripped both dugouts from their cement bases.More >>
Tinn's Philly Steak Subs will no longer be serving customers in the Rochester Downtown Food Court. According to the company's Facebook page, the closing is "due to unfortunate circumstances."More >>
Nine years after being sentenced to prison, former NFL star, O.J. Simpson is granted parole.More >>
A Minnesota city is eliminating a free speech zone at its veterans' memorial park. Privately owned displays in the free speech zone in Belle Plaine, including the silhouette of a soldier praying over a grave marked with a cross, must be removed within 10 days.More >>
