No one injured after rollover in Rochester

No one was seriously injured after a two car accident in southeast Rochester, Thursday evening.

The accident happened around 6 o'clock at the intersection of 4th Street Southeast and 11th Avenue Southeast, near Saint Francis of Assisi Church.

Three people were involved, but all were able to walk around after the crash and did not need serious medical attention.

The convertible was flipped over, but the driver was able to leave the vehicle without extrication.

Officers on scene said they were still investigating to find the cause of the rollover.

Neighbors in the area say that many people speed through this intersection often.