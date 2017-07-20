Jury convicts Lake Mills man for two murders, attempted murder

A jury convicted a Lake Mills man Thursday in the killing of two people and the attempted killing of another in Mason City.

The Globe Gazette reports Peter Veal, 31, is guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Last November, officers found the bodies of Caleb Christensen and Melinda Kavars.

Veal reportedly shot Kavars and stabbed Christensen.

Witness Ron Willis testified that he saw the killings and that Veal had tried to shoot him, but the gun jammed.

The trial was in Webster County, due to publicity.