Minneapolis Police Chief speaks about officer-involved shooting

Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau spoke late Thursday afternoon about the officer-involved shooting that killed a woman, who called 911 for help, last weekend.

"Justine didn't have to die," Harteau said. "Based on the publicly released information from the BCA, this should not have happened. On our squad cars, you will find the words, 'To protect with courage and serve with compassion.' This did not happen."

Justine Damond called 911 to report noises outside her home, but when she approached the responding police car, one officer shot her through the patrol car's open window.

The body cameras on the two officers were not turned on.

She also said the officers' body cameras should have been activated.

Officer Mohamed Noor was reportedly in the passenger seat of the police vehicle when he shot Damond.

Harteau indicated the department is looking into strengthening current body camera policy.

She also pledged that justice will be served.

Harteau was hiking in the mountains when the shooting happened.