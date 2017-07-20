Large tree falls onto Stockton home, family temporarily displaced after Wednesday storm

The family is waiting on the insurance company to assess the damage.

A large cottonwood tree came crashing down on the Anderson's home in Stockton after Wednesday's storms.

Mother Nature's power is unlike any other.

Heavy winds and rain swept through southeastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and northern Iowa Wednesday night.

The Anderson family from Stockton, which is west of Winona, was one family impacted by the strong winds.

"We were out at the campground, my wife and I, and my son was home. We saw on the news about high winds, so I told my son to stay out of his room," said homeowner Andy Anderson.

His son called him 30 minutes later, informing him a tree had fallen onto the home.

"He said he heard a loud crash and it knocked him to the floor. He got up, the power was off, and he came back to his room and noticed that the tree was in it."

Neighbors who lived two doors down even heard the loud popping and came to check on the family. When Andy and his wife arrived home after the storm had passed, they discovered that the tree had fallen into their son's room and their master bedroom.

If one were to walk into the home they'd see big tree branches, leaves, water, insulation, and a collapsed ceiling.

The Anderson's are temporarily displaced from the home they've lived in for 11 months. They are living out of a trailer, which they purchased last week, for the time being. Otherwise the family would've stayed with friends and family.

When the Anderson's look out of the trailer's windows, they can see the large cottonwood tree still resting on their home nearly 24 hours after it came crashing down. The tree is so large that a person who works for the city of Stockton told the family it was one of the biggest cottonwoods left in Winona County.

Even though their home may have significant damage, they're thankful no one was hurt.

"My family...it's the only thing that matters to me. This can be replaced, family can't."