14 Amish families are ordered to appear in court after refusing to install septic systems on their properties

It's a back-and-forth that's been going on for nearly two years.

Fourteen Amish families from Fillmore County have been ordered to install septic systems in their homes, and stop getting rid of water and sewage on ground surfaces.The families haven't complied, saying it is against their religion.

They've been ordered to appear in court Thursday morning to show cause for why they haven't installed the septic systems and why they haven't paid the fines. Fourteen people representing their families were present, facing a contempt of court case.

"Essentially what we're trying to convey to the court today is that, it's not out of disobedience or disregard for a court order, but they have religious objections to the fines as well as to the requirement that they install a greywater system," said the families' Attorney Brian Lipford with the Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services

"I believe this case that the lawyer Brian Lipford of Southern Minnesota Legal Services, he's gonna argue that it's a much broader case for all the Amish in Minnesota, as well as other religious faiths," said Community Volunteer Lawrence Heimsoth

Heimsoth said he was there to help the Amish families understand the court system, the documents and how serious this is. He is also giving them rides to court.

According to Heimsoth, it's also against their religion to hire a lawyer or appear in court, and when they're forced to get legal help, it causes a divide within Amish communities.

"There is a case pending against Fillmore county as well as Minnesota Pollution Control where we're asking the court to determine whether or not the requirement that they install this greywater system is constitutional or not," said Lipford.

Lipford said his clients don't wish to appear on camera, but he told us that they feel like they are feeling targeted by the Attorney General and the Minnesota Pollution Control. Lipford said in 2016, the MPCA devoted over half of their litigation resources to prosecuting the Amish for failing to install greywater systems. He said the Amish don't understand why the MPCA is focusing on their practices that they followed for hundreds of years; they feel they're being forced to choose between their way of life and religion, of possibly going to jail.

Court Documents show that a Pollution Control Specialist at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reviewed the investigation file.

In it, an Administrative Penalty Order stated that within 30 days of the order, they should 'cease the discharge of sewage to the ground surface,' and install a sewage treatment system.

Seven months after, nothing happened.

The Pollution Control Specialist reached out to the families, and sent a copy of MPCA's Financial Hardship guidelines was sent to the families in case they needed help paying for the Civil Penalties.

But they didn't seek financial assistance from the MPCA or the county.