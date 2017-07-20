14 Amish families are ordered to appear in court after refusing to install septic systems on their properties

A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, and heavy winds.More >>
A ferocious line of thunderstorms roared through southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa late Wednesday afternoon, leaving damage from Claremont to St. Charles. Trees and power lines were taken down by winds measured at 60 mph at Charles City, 65 mph at Rudd and 70 mph at Alta Vista, Iowa. North of the state line, the wind was clocked at 50 mph at Preston, where rotation was seen in the clouds but no tornado ever touched down.
Two turkey barns in Dodge County suffered extensive damage during severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Strong winds ripped off portions of the roofs on the barns, located on County Road 1 northwest of Claremont. A large amount of insulation and steel were scattered across the ground.
A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape still hasn't spoken with investigators and doesn't have to.
Tinn's Philly Steak Subs will no longer be serving customers in the Rochester Downtown Food Court. According to the company's Facebook page, the closing is "due to unfortunate circumstances."
Wednesday's round of storms caused some heavy damage in St. Charles. The high school baseball field had strong winds that ripped both dugouts from their cement bases.
A Minnesota city is eliminating a free speech zone at its veterans' memorial park. Privately owned displays in the free speech zone in Belle Plaine, including the silhouette of a soldier praying over a grave marked with a cross, must be removed within 10 days.
Nine years after being sentenced to prison, former NFL star, O.J. Simpson is granted parole.
