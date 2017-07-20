Parole board grants O.J. Simpson parole

Nine years after being sentenced to prison, former NFL star, O.J. Simpson is granted parole.More >>
Arizona Sen. John McCain says he's grateful for the outpouring of support after his brain cancer diagnosis.More >>
President Donald Trump said senators shouldn't leave town for August recess unless they act on legislation to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.More >>
A Minnesota judge has ruled Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of the Legislature's operating funding is unconstitutional. Wednesday's order from Ramsey County Court Judge John Guthmann would permanently restore the legislative branch's budget.More >>
More than 40 years later, a missing Minnesota boy is identified as one of the victims of serial killer, John Wayne Gacy.More >>
Its a great week to visit the pool. Could Eyota be the next town in our area to make a big splash with the construction of a community pool? USA Aquatics will make a presentation at the city's Park Board meeting Wednesday night about what it takes to fund and build an aquatics center. Eyota leaders hope to put together a Pool/Splash Pad committee that would explore options for the future. Anyone interested in being on that committee is encouraged to attend the meeting, wh...More >>
The Supreme Court is granting the Trump administration's request to more strictly enforce its ban on refugees, at least until a federal appeals court weighs in.More >>
The Minnesota State Fair is proud to announce dozens of new attractions for the 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together.More >>
A dispute over a fence line, in Oronoco, turns violent. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the fight took place around 7 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Minnesota Ave.More >>
Police are searching for the suspect they believe robbed another man in Rochester. Rochester Police said, the robbery happened at 4:51 a.m. Wednesday at 1533 4th Ave. SE.More >>
A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, and heavy winds.More >>
A ferocious line of thunderstorms roared through southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa late Wednesday afternoon, leaving damage from Claremont to St. Charles. Trees and power lines were taken down by winds measured at 60 mph at Charles City, 65 mph at Rudd and 70 mph at Alta Vista, Iowa. North of the state line, the wind was clocked at 50 mph at Preston, where rotation was seen in the clouds but no tornado ever touched down.More >>
Two turkey barns in Dodge County suffered extensive damage during severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Strong winds ripped off portions of the roofs on the barns, located on County Road 1 northwest of Claremont. A large amount of insulation and steel were scattered across the ground.More >>
A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape still hasn't spoken with investigators and doesn't have to.More >>
Tinn's Philly Steak Subs will no longer be serving customers in the Rochester Downtown Food Court. According to the company's Facebook page, the closing is "due to unfortunate circumstances."More >>
Wednesday's round of storms caused some heavy damage in St. Charles. The high school baseball field had strong winds that ripped both dugouts from their cement bases.More >>
A Minnesota city is eliminating a free speech zone at its veterans' memorial park. Privately owned displays in the free speech zone in Belle Plaine, including the silhouette of a soldier praying over a grave marked with a cross, must be removed within 10 days.More >>
More than 40 years later, a missing Minnesota boy is identified as one of the victims of serial killer, John Wayne Gacy.More >>
