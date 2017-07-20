Parole board grants O.J. Simpson parole

Nearly nine years after being sentenced to prison for armed robbery, former NFL star, O.J. Simpson is granted parole.

During a parole meeting on Thursday that lasted longer than an hour, the parole board asked Simpson questions ranging from recounting the 2007 night in Las Vegas to if he believes he has been rehabilitated. During questioning, Simpson told the Nevada board that he has often mediated conflict among inmates, during his time in prison. Simpson also told the board that an alternative-to-violence course he took has been the most important lesson behind bars.

Speaking at the hearing besides Simpson was his oldest daughter Arnelle Simpson. During her testimony, Arnelle became very emotional as she explained to the parole board what her father meant to her and her family.

"He is my best friend. He is my rock," Arnelle Simpson said, "We just want him to come home."

Also speaking was Bruce Fromong. Bruce Fromong says he and Simpson have been friends for almost 27 years and that Simpson never "held a gun on me."

Simpson is expected to move to Florida upon his release. "I could easily stay in Nevada but I don't think you guys want me here," Simpson said, laughing.

Simpson is in prison after being convicted in 2008 of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy charges. He has been serving his time in Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada.

According to records, in September 2007, Simpson, accompanied by five men, confronted two sports-memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room, angrily telling them that most of the memorabilia they were planning to sell was rightfully his.