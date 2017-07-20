McCain says he's grateful and will return soon - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Arizona Sen. John McCain says he's grateful for the outpouring of support after his brain cancer diagnosis. He's promising to be back soon.

In a tweet Thursday, McCain says: "I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support - unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!"

McCain's office said late Wednesday that the 80-year-old senator had been diagnosed with cancer. Mayo Clinic doctors in Arizona removed a blood clot above his left eye last Friday. Pathology tests revealed a brain tumor associated with the clot.

McCain has been recuperating at his home in Arizona.

Former president Barack Obama was one of the many who tweeted their support for the senator.

