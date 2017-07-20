Strong winds rips baseball dugout into pieces - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Strong winds rips baseball dugout into pieces

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Social Media Content Manager
ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) -

Wednesday's round of storms caused some heavy damage in St. Charles.

The high school baseball field had strong winds that ripped both dugouts from their cement bases. Many locals came by to see the damage and found broken doors and frames where the dugout used to be.

There is no estimate yet on the cost of the damage left behind. 

