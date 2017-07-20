Minneapolis officer doesn't have to talk to state agents - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minneapolis officer doesn't have to talk to state agents

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape still hasn't spoken with investigators and doesn't have to.

But Officer Mohamed Noor will be compelled to give a statement to his department as part of an internal investigation. He could be fired if he refuses, but anything he says can't be used in a criminal case.

Noor hasn't provided his explanation for what happened Saturday when he fired a shot from the passenger seat of a squad car and killed 40-year-old Justine Damond.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Noor's partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud noise and Damond appeared at the driver's side window. Noor fired, striking her in the abdomen.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.