SLIDESHOW: July 19 Storm Photos

Its a great week to visit the pool. Could Eyota be the next town in our area to make a big splash with the construction of a community pool? USA Aquatics will make a presentation at the city's Park Board meeting Wednesday night about what it takes to fund and build an aquatics center. Eyota leaders hope to put together a Pool/Splash Pad committee that would explore options for the future. Anyone interested in being on that committee is encouraged to attend the meeting, wh...