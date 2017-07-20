SLIDESHOW: July 19 Storm Photos - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

SLIDESHOW: July 19 Storm Photos

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Social Media Content Manager
Tree uprooted in St. Charles Tree uprooted in St. Charles
Tree blocking road in Chester Tree blocking road in Chester
A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, and heavy winds. Many of our viewers sent in photos from the storm. You can see them in the above slideshow. If you have a photo you would like to share, you can email it to share@kttc.com or post it to our KTTC Facebook page

