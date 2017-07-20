Throwback Thursday: a scientific breakthrough takes to the skies - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Throwback Thursday: a scientific breakthrough takes to the skies

Posted:
(KTTC) -

During the summer of 1937, Rochester became a center of scientific exploration and experimentation when Dr. Jean Piccard, a Swiss-born balloonist, scientist, and engineer, tested his first-of-its-kind balloon craft here. 

This photograph from the History Center of Olmsted County, taken at Soldier's Field on July 18, 1937, shows local townspeople acting as assistants. 

Each is holding individual inflated balloons while waiting for the signal to move towards the center and join the balloons into clusters for Dr. Piccard's balloon ascension. 

Dr. Piccard and his balloon craft landed in Lansing, Iowa, several hours after takeoff, proving such crafts could be used for scientific research of Earth's atmosphere.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.