Throwback Thursday: a scientific breakthrough takes to the skies

During the summer of 1937, Rochester became a center of scientific exploration and experimentation when Dr. Jean Piccard, a Swiss-born balloonist, scientist, and engineer, tested his first-of-its-kind balloon craft here.

This photograph from the History Center of Olmsted County, taken at Soldier's Field on July 18, 1937, shows local townspeople acting as assistants.

Each is holding individual inflated balloons while waiting for the signal to move towards the center and join the balloons into clusters for Dr. Piccard's balloon ascension.

Dr. Piccard and his balloon craft landed in Lansing, Iowa, several hours after takeoff, proving such crafts could be used for scientific research of Earth's atmosphere.

