Ugandan children share songs of hope in Rochester

Wednesday's round of storms caused some heavy damage in St. Charles. The high school baseball field had strong winds that ripped both dugouts from their cement bases.More >>
Wednesday's round of storms caused some heavy damage in St. Charles. The high school baseball field had strong winds that ripped both dugouts from their cement bases.More >>
A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape still hasn't spoken with investigators and doesn't have to.More >>
A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape still hasn't spoken with investigators and doesn't have to.More >>
During the summer of 1937, Rochester became a center of scientific exploration and experimentation when Dr. Jean Piccard, a Swiss-born balloonist, scientist, and engineer, tested his first-of-its-kind balloon craft here.More >>
During the summer of 1937, Rochester became a center of scientific exploration and experimentation when Dr. Jean Piccard, a Swiss-born balloonist, scientist, and engineer, tested his first-of-its-kind balloon craft here.More >>
Some special guests from East Africa lifted their voices in Rochester Wednesday evening. The Ugandan Kids Choir performed at Mount Olive Lutheran Church.More >>
Some special guests from East Africa lifted their voices in Rochester Wednesday evening. The Ugandan Kids Choir performed at Mount Olive Lutheran Church.More >>
Two turkey barns in Dodge County suffered extensive damage during severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Strong winds ripped off portions of the roofs on the barns, located on County Road 1 northwest of Claremont. A large amount of insulation and steel were scattered across the ground.More >>
Two turkey barns in Dodge County suffered extensive damage during severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Strong winds ripped off portions of the roofs on the barns, located on County Road 1 northwest of Claremont. A large amount of insulation and steel were scattered across the ground.More >>
A ferocious line of thunderstorms roared through southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa late Wednesday afternoon, leaving damage from Claremont to St. Charles. Trees and power lines were taken down by winds measured at 60 mph at Charles City, 65 mph at Rudd and 70 mph at Alta Vista, Iowa. North of the state line, the wind was clocked at 50 mph at Preston, where rotation was seen in the clouds but no tornado ever touched down.More >>
A ferocious line of thunderstorms roared through southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa late Wednesday afternoon, leaving damage from Claremont to St. Charles. Trees and power lines were taken down by winds measured at 60 mph at Charles City, 65 mph at Rudd and 70 mph at Alta Vista, Iowa. North of the state line, the wind was clocked at 50 mph at Preston, where rotation was seen in the clouds but no tornado ever touched down.More >>
A Minnesota city is eliminating a free speech zone at its veterans' memorial park. Privately owned displays in the free speech zone in Belle Plaine, including the silhouette of a soldier praying over a grave marked with a cross, must be removed within 10 days.More >>
A Minnesota city is eliminating a free speech zone at its veterans' memorial park. Privately owned displays in the free speech zone in Belle Plaine, including the silhouette of a soldier praying over a grave marked with a cross, must be removed within 10 days.More >>
Tinn's Philly Steak Subs will no longer be serving customers in the Rochester Downtown Food Court. According to the company's Facebook page, the closing is "due to unfortunate circumstances."More >>
Tinn's Philly Steak Subs will no longer be serving customers in the Rochester Downtown Food Court. According to the company's Facebook page, the closing is "due to unfortunate circumstances."More >>
President Donald Trump said senators shouldn't leave town for August recess unless they act on legislation to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.More >>
President Donald Trump said senators shouldn't leave town for August recess unless they act on legislation to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.More >>
A Minnesota judge has ruled Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of the Legislature's operating funding is unconstitutional. Wednesday's order from Ramsey County Court Judge John Guthmann would permanently restore the legislative branch's budget.More >>
A Minnesota judge has ruled Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of the Legislature's operating funding is unconstitutional. Wednesday's order from Ramsey County Court Judge John Guthmann would permanently restore the legislative branch's budget.More >>
A ferocious line of thunderstorms roared through southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa late Wednesday afternoon, leaving damage from Claremont to St. Charles. Trees and power lines were taken down by winds measured at 60 mph at Charles City, 65 mph at Rudd and 70 mph at Alta Vista, Iowa. North of the state line, the wind was clocked at 50 mph at Preston, where rotation was seen in the clouds but no tornado ever touched down.More >>
A ferocious line of thunderstorms roared through southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa late Wednesday afternoon, leaving damage from Claremont to St. Charles. Trees and power lines were taken down by winds measured at 60 mph at Charles City, 65 mph at Rudd and 70 mph at Alta Vista, Iowa. North of the state line, the wind was clocked at 50 mph at Preston, where rotation was seen in the clouds but no tornado ever touched down.More >>
Two turkey barns in Dodge County suffered extensive damage during severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Strong winds ripped off portions of the roofs on the barns, located on County Road 1 northwest of Claremont. A large amount of insulation and steel were scattered across the ground.More >>
Two turkey barns in Dodge County suffered extensive damage during severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Strong winds ripped off portions of the roofs on the barns, located on County Road 1 northwest of Claremont. A large amount of insulation and steel were scattered across the ground.More >>
Tinn's Philly Steak Subs will no longer be serving customers in the Rochester Downtown Food Court. According to the company's Facebook page, the closing is "due to unfortunate circumstances."More >>
Tinn's Philly Steak Subs will no longer be serving customers in the Rochester Downtown Food Court. According to the company's Facebook page, the closing is "due to unfortunate circumstances."More >>
A Minnesota city is eliminating a free speech zone at its veterans' memorial park. Privately owned displays in the free speech zone in Belle Plaine, including the silhouette of a soldier praying over a grave marked with a cross, must be removed within 10 days.More >>
A Minnesota city is eliminating a free speech zone at its veterans' memorial park. Privately owned displays in the free speech zone in Belle Plaine, including the silhouette of a soldier praying over a grave marked with a cross, must be removed within 10 days.More >>
More than 40 years later, a missing Minnesota boy is identified as one of the victims of serial killer, John Wayne Gacy.More >>
More than 40 years later, a missing Minnesota boy is identified as one of the victims of serial killer, John Wayne Gacy.More >>
A dispute over a fence line, in Oronoco, turns violent. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the fight took place around 7 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Minnesota Ave.More >>
A dispute over a fence line, in Oronoco, turns violent. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the fight took place around 7 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Minnesota Ave.More >>
A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape still hasn't spoken with investigators and doesn't have to.More >>
A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape still hasn't spoken with investigators and doesn't have to.More >>
Police are searching for the suspect they believe robbed another man in Rochester. Rochester Police said, the robbery happened at 4:51 a.m. Wednesday at 1533 4th Ave. SE.More >>
Police are searching for the suspect they believe robbed another man in Rochester. Rochester Police said, the robbery happened at 4:51 a.m. Wednesday at 1533 4th Ave. SE.More >>