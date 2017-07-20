Ugandan children share songs of hope in Rochester

Some special guests from East Africa lifted their voices in Rochester Wednesday evening. The Ugandan Kids Choir performed at Mount Olive Lutheran Church.

The choir is made up of 10 children between the ages of 8 and 10. The children all come from situations of poverty but are currently sponsored through the Childcare Worldwide program. They have dreams of one day becoming doctors, midwives, teachers and police officers.

The children are on an 11 month U.S. tour before returning home to Uganda.

