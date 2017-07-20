Berrios one-run outing and six-run second give Twins series victory over New York

Miguel Sano put the exclamation point on the Minnesota Twins' six-run second inning, while Jose Berrios (W, 9-3) handled the rest in a 6-1 series victory over the New York Yankees at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The win, combined with the Cleveland Indians loss, brings the Twins to only a half game out of first place.

All the Twins runs came in the bottom of the second. With Jordan Montgomery (L, 6-5) on the mound, the Twins Zack Granite got the scoring started, with an RBI single up the middle, to drive in Chris Gimenez and Ehire Adrianza to make it a 2-0 game. Following a Brian Dozier walk, Eduardo Escobar singled to center to score Granite and giving the Twins a 3-0 lead.

Miguel Sano followed Escobar and knocked his 23rd home run of the season, once again over the center field wall to give the Twins a 6-0 lead.

Jose Berrios took over from there. In his start, Berrios went 6.2 innings, allowing only one run on six hits, while striking out five and walking two. Berrios would hold the Yankees offense scoreless until the seventh, when he gave up a RBI single to Brett Gardner to drive in Clint Frazier for the long run of the day for the Yankees.

Following Berrios, Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers, and Trevor Hildenberger held the Yankees to only one hit in the eventual 6-1 victory.

For the Yankees, two of their new acquisitions, Todd Frazier and Tommy Kahnle, both appeared in this game. Frazier pinch hit in the seventh for Ronald Torreyes and struck out, while Kahnle threw a one-two-three eighth, striking out two.

The Twins are off Thursday before starting a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers with Ervin Santana (11-6) on the mound against Anibal Sanchez (1-0) at 7:10 Friday evening at Target Field.

Player of the Series

Miguel Sano is the "Player of the Series" for this one. Sano went 4-12 for the series with two home runs and four RBI, including the big blast in Wednesday night's game.