Claremont turkey barns suffer severe damage during Wednesday storms

Two turkey barns in Dodge County suffered extensive damage during severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening.

Strong winds ripped off portions of the roofs on the barns, located on County Road 1 northwest of Claremont. A large amount of insulation and steel were scattered across the ground. In addition, nearby power poles were snapped and crews spent hours removing them.

Property owner Kent Schmidt said each barn houses about 10,000 turkeys. Fortunately, most of the birds were okay.

As for Schmidt himself, he was in one of the barns when the storm hit.

"I was inside doing chores at the time it came through, and I was trying to adjust curtains and check the birds," Schmidt recalled. "While I was in there, the storm came up and was blowing quite hard. By the time I could shut all the curtains, the roof started to open up and I could hear it opening it up like a zipper. I ran for the service room for my own personal protection and took cover and waited for it to die down before I exited the building."

As for what was going through his mind during the storm, Schmidt replied, "First of, I was worried about my own personal protection and secondly, I was thinking about the power of nature and when she was going to move on [and] spare my life and the rest of my farm. It could have been a lot worse. Not sure if there was any tornado with it or anything... The birds fared quite well. They took it a lot better than I figured they would."

Despite the damage the barns suffered, no one was hurt.

Because most of the barns remain intact, Schmidt plans to continue housing his turkeys in them. He said the birds had just moved into the barns a few weeks ago.