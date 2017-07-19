Tornado Warning issued for portions of Winneshiek, Fayette Counties until 6:15 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been allowed to expire for Fillmore County after an area including Preston, Lanesboro and Fountain that had been threatened by a line of strong storms. However, a Tornado Warning has now been issued for a portion of southern Winneshiek County and northern Fayette County in northern Iowa until 6:15 p.m., and for a portion of northwestern Clay County until 6:30.

The storm has produced some wind damage in the Claremont area before moving toward the east, and street flooding in Rochester.

In Iowa, winds measured at 75 mph are moving through the region leaving tree damage.

If you are in an area where a Tornado Warning has been issued, the National Weather Service warns "TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building."

There is a severe thunderstorm watch issued in Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele, and Winona counties.

They are also issued in these Iowa counties: Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Hancock, Howard, Mitchell, Winnebago, Winneshiek and Worth.

Thunderstorms will be the main concern late this afternoon and evening as a front remains stalled out across southern Minnesota. There is a risk for a few strong to severe storms with wind and hail being the main concerns, although I can't rule out an isolated tornado threat. Thunderstorms should clear the region later this evening, but more thunderstorms may redevelop for the overnight hours producing strong winds and heavy rainfall.



While it will remain warm and muggy for Thursday, right now it looks like the daylight hours should remain rain free as high temperatures top the mid to upper 80s. The chance for thunderstorms returns late Thursday night and into Friday as a warm front lifts back into southern Minnesota. Isolated thunderstorms may linger into this weekend, but at this point don't expect a washout out. Saturday looks to be warm with highs well into the 80s with temperatures falling into the lower 80s by Sunday.

What is the difference between a watch and a warning? Here are classifications according to the National Weather Service:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Severe thunderstorms are possible. Be ready to act if a warning is issued.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Severe weather has been reported. Warnings indicate imminent danger. Take shelter.

Tornado Watch: Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is near your area.

Tornado Warning: A tornado has been sighted or likely to occur. There is imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter.

