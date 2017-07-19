Tinn's no longer serving in Rochester Downtown Food Court

Tinn's Philly Steak Subs will no longer be serving customers in the Rochester Downtown Food Court.

According to the company's Facebook page, the closing is "due to unfortunate circumstances."

The company said they will still be available at the North Broadway location near Methodist, their main restaurant, the North Tinn's, which is located next to Buffalo Wild Wings and their St. Mary's location.

Here is what the company posted to their Facebook page.