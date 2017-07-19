Pres. Trump tells senators to not recess without taking action on health care overhaul

A Minnesota judge has ruled Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of the Legislature's operating funding is unconstitutional. Wednesday's order from Ramsey County Court Judge John Guthmann would permanently restore the legislative branch's budget.More >>
More than 40 years later, a missing Minnesota boy is identified as one of the victims of serial killer, John Wayne Gacy.More >>
President Donald Trump said senators shouldn't leave town for August recess unless they act on legislation to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.More >>
The Supreme Court is granting the Trump administration's request to more strictly enforce its ban on refugees, at least until a federal appeals court weighs in.More >>
A Winona organization is reminding area parents that checking your child's room for marijuana, may be more difficult than many think. The Winona Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, or ASAP for short, has a mock bedroom set up that makes it look like any average teenager's room. This is part of their exhibit called "Hidden in Plain Sight". Parents are given a check list with hints of the hidden places kids could use to hide drugs in their bedroom. The experiment also...More >>
In the video, you can see someone open the car's door. Police said the car was unlocked at the time.More >>
Described as an "urban life science hub," Discovery Square is a cornerstone of Destination Medical Center. And on Tuesday evening, developers and designers updated the public about the project. They had an open house at Bleu Duck Kitchen in Rochester, where residents got to ask questions and brainstorm ideas.More >>
Two 13-year-old boys will be charged with arson after a house and two campers caught fire in Racine Monday night, prompting a manhunt. According to Mower County Sheriff Terese Amazi, deputies responded to a report of a house fire on Harrison Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. They were also notified that two teens had ran away.More >>
An era comes to an end in Mankato. The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday morning that this will be the final Vikings Training Camp.More >>
An OSHA investigation continues into the January explosion at McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing in Dodge Center. While the investigation is ongoing, a fine has been issued by Minnesota OSHA on June 8th for $7,000.More >>
A dispute over a fence line, in Oronoco, turns violent. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the fight took place around 7 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Minnesota Ave.More >>
The investigation into the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by Minneapolis police so far depends on one officer's account.More >>
Police are searching for the suspect they believe robbed another man in Rochester. Rochester Police said, the robbery happened at 4:51 a.m. Wednesday at 1533 4th Ave. SE.More >>
When the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was considering getting body cams, Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said it wasn't a hard sell.More >>
An era comes to an end in Mankato. The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday morning that this will be the final Vikings Training Camp.More >>
