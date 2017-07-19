Missing St. Paul teen identified as victim of serial killer, John Wayne Gacy

More than 40 years later, a missing Minnesota boy is identified as one of the victims of serial killer, John Wayne Gacy.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old James Byron Haakenson, from St. Paul. Haakenson's mother reported her son missing to St. Paul Police on Sept. 2, 1976. Haakenson was listed as a runaway and his probable destination was reported as unknown, "maybe Chicago", according to reports from the time.

The identification comes as the Cook County Sheriff's Department plans an update on a years long effort to identify victims of Wayne Gacy.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department announced in a news release that Sheriff Tom Dart on Wednesday will discuss the investigation that he launched in 2011. His office exhumed the skeletal remains of eight of at least 33 young men Gacy stabbed or strangled in the 1970s. Dart also asked that relatives of young men who disappeared between 1970 and Gacy's 1978 arrest submit to DNA testing in hopes of finding a match.