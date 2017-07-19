Praying solider silhouette must be removed from Minnesota city p - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Praying solider silhouette must be removed from Minnesota city park

Posted:
Monument of soldier praying with a cross Monument of soldier praying with a cross
Proposed satanic monument Proposed satanic monument
BELLE PLAINE, Minn (AP) -

 A Minnesota city is eliminating a free speech zone at its veterans' memorial park.

Privately owned displays in the free speech zone in Belle Plaine, including the silhouette of a soldier praying over a grave marked with a cross, must be removed within 10 days.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation threatened to sue the city of Belle Plaine over the silhouette.

The cross was removed once the issue was raised, but more than 100 residents rallied to put it back.

The Satanic Temple of Salem, Massachusetts petitioned the city to install a monument to honor non-religious service members. The group proposed a monument that would honor Satan. The project was never erected.

