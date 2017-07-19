Eyota leaders to discuss possible aquatics center, hope to create committee

Its a great week to visit the pool. Could Eyota be the next town in our area to make a big splash with the construction of a community pool?

USA Aquatics will make a presentation at the city's Park Board meeting Wednesday night about what it takes to fund and build an aquatics center.

Eyota leaders hope to put together a Pool/Splash Pad committee that would explore options for the future.

Anyone interested in being on that committee is encouraged to attend the meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at the Volunteer Ambulance Building.

Right now, Eyota buses kids to St. Charles to use that pool each summer.