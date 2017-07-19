Eyota leaders to discuss possible aquatics center, hope to creat - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Eyota leaders to discuss possible aquatics center, hope to create committee

Posted:
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Its a great week to visit the pool. Could Eyota be the next town in our area to make a big splash with the construction of a community pool?

USA Aquatics will make a presentation at the city's Park Board meeting Wednesday night about what it takes to fund and build an aquatics center.

Eyota leaders hope to put together a Pool/Splash Pad committee that would explore options for the future.

Anyone interested in being on that committee is encouraged to attend the meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at the Volunteer Ambulance Building.

Right now, Eyota buses kids to St. Charles to use that pool each summer.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.