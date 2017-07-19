Neighbor dispute over fence line turns violent, 1 arrested

A dispute over a fence line, in Oronoco, turns violent.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the fight took place around 7 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Minnesota Ave. South. When deputies arrived, they found an 81-year-old man that had been beaten.

After a short investigation, deputies learned the fight was with his neighbor, 56-year-old Roger Hareldson, over a fence line. Hareldson had allegedly accused the victim of mowing too close to the fence line. The 81-year-old victim then blew grass at the Hareldson while he was trying to take pictures to prove the victim was too close. The sheriff's office said that's when the fight started.

Hareldson claimed the victim took a swing at him and that he punched him several times back.

The victim suffered multiple broken facial bones, broken nose and when he was taken to the hospital, had troubles breathing.

Hareldson was arrested at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and faces 3rd degree felony assault and 5th degree misdemeanor assault.